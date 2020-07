View this post on Instagram

RINGO TO CELEBRATE 80TH BIRTHDAY WITH STARR STUDDED CHARITY BROADCAST, "RINGO'S BIG BIRTHDAY SHOW" SHOW TO AIR ON RINGO'S YOUTUBE CHANNEL ON JULY 7, 2020 AT 5PM PST FEATURING PERFORMANCES FROM STARR, PAUL MCCARTNEY AND JOE WALSH AND GARY CLARK JR, SHERYL CROW, SHEILA E, BEN HARPER @ringostarrmusic ALSO CONTINUES HIS PEACE AND LOVE INITIATIVE AND INVITES EVERYONE EVERYWHERE TO THINK, SAY OR POST #PEACEANDLOVE AT NOON ON JULY 7TH AND FANS ARE ORGANIZING ONLINE CELEBRATIONS AROUND THE WORLD