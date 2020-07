View this post on Instagram

We need change more than ever, so please keep taking action for racial justice, COVID-19 relief, and let’s make sure we are ready to vote and ask our friends and family to do the same!! I am SO STOKED to announce that I’m partnering with @propeller.la to auction off a collection of items that have meant SO much to me including ones that have been pulled directly from closet and as well as some of my photography. 🎉💖😝 The more actions you complete, the more you’ll increase your chances of winning 👀 New items will be added each week, so stay tuned for more to come!! You can start taking actions right now and enter for the first batch of items with the link in my story 💗