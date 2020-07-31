MIAMI. 31 julio 2020. Las cantantes Ariana Grande y Lady Gaga lideran las nominaciones a los Video Music Awards (VMA) que se celebrarán el 30 de agosto.
MTV, organizadora de los galardones a los mejores videos musicales, dio a conocer la lista de los nominados.
Ariana y Gaga, quienes hace unos meses estrenaron ‘Rain on Me’, cuentan con nueve nominaciones cada una, mientras que Billie Eilish y The Weeknd tienen seis cada uno.
Debido a la pandemia de coronavirus, los VMA contarán con dos nuevas categorías: Mejor Video Musical desde Casa y Mejor Actuación en Cuarentena, que destacan las formas creativas en que los artistas se adaptaron a la situación.
Los premios se transmitirán en vivo el domingo 30 de agosto a las 20:00 h, a través del canal de MTV y en sus plataformas digitales. Votar se puede aquí.
La lista completa de nominados es:
Video del Año
Billie Eilish: “Todo lo que quería”
Jugo WRLD: “Godzilla”
Futuro ft. Drake: “La vida es buena”
Lady Gaga con Ariana Grande: “Rain on Me”
Taylor Swift: “The Man”
The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights”
Artista del Año
DaBaby
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Megan Thee Stallion
Post Malone
The Weeknd
PUSH Mejor Nuevo Artista
Doja Cat
Jack Harlow
Lewis Capaldi
Roddy Ricch
Tate McRae
Yungblud
Canción del Año
Billie Eilish: “Everything I Wanted”
Doja Cat: “Say So”
Lady Gaga con Ariana Grande: “Rain on Me”
Megan Thee Stallion: “Savage”
Post Malone: “Circles”
Roddy Ricch: “The box”
Mejor Colaboración
Ariana Grande y Justin Bieber: “Stuck With U”
Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin: “RITMO (Bad Boys for Life)”
Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid: “Beautiful People”
Future ft. Drake: “Life Is Good”
Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj: “Tusa”
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande: “Rain on Me”
Mejor Pop
BTS: “On”
Halsey: “You Should Be Sad”
Jonas Brothers: “What a Man Gotta Do”
Justin Bieber ft. Quavo: “Intentions”
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande: “Rain on Me”
Taylor Swift: “Lover”
Mejor Hip-Hop
DaBaby: “Bop”
Jugo WRLD: “Godzilla”
Futuro ft. Drake: “Life is Good”
Megan Thee Stallion: “Savage”
Roddy Ricch: “The Box”
Travis Scott: “Highest in the Room”
Mejor R&B
Alicia Keys: “Underdog”
Chloe x Halle: “Do It”
H.E.R. ft. YG: “Slide”
Summer Walker: “Eleven”
Lizzo: “Cuz I Love You”
The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights”
Mejor K-Pop
BTS: “On”
EXO: “Obesión”
(G) I-DLE: “Oh My God”
Monsta X: “Someone’s Someone”
Terciopelo rojo: “Psycho”
Mañana X Juntos: “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)”
Mejor Latino
Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G, J Balvin: “China”
Bad Bunny: “Yo Perreo Sola”
Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna, J. Rey Soul: “Mamacita”
J Balvin: “Amarillo”
Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj: “Tusa”
Maulma ft. J Balvin: “Qué Pena”
Mejor Rock
Blink-182: “Happy Days”
Coldplay: “Orphans”
Evanescence: “Wasted on you”
Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean: “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)”
Green Day: “¡Oh Yeah!”
The Killers: “Caution”
Mejor Alternativo
The 1975: “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)”
Todo el tiempo bajo: “Some Kind of Disaster”
Finneas: “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night”
Lana Del Rey: “Doin’ Time”
Machine Gun Kelly: “Bloody Valentine”
Twenty One Pilots: “Level of Concern”
Mejor Video Desde Casa
5 Seconds of Summer: “Wildflower”
Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber: “Stuck With U”
Blink-182: “Happy Days”
Drake: “Toosie Slide”
John Legend: “Bigger Love”
Twenty One Pilots: “Level of Concern”
Mejor Actuación en Cuarentena
Chloe x Halle: “Do It (from MTV Prom-Athon)”
CNCO: MTV Unplugged At Home
DJ D-Nice: Club MTV Presents: #DanceTogether
John Legend: #TogetherAtHome Concert Series
Lady Gaga: “Smile” from One World: Together At Home
Post Malone: Nirvana Tribute
Video For Good
Anderson .Paak: “Lockdown”
Billie Eilish: “All the Good Girls Go to Hell”
Demi Lovato: “I Love Me”
H.E.R.: “I Can’t Breathe”
Lil Baby: “The Bigger Picture”
Taylor Swift: “The Man”
Mejor Dirección
Billie Eilish: “xanny” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Directed by Billie Eilish
Doja Cat: “Say So” – Kemosabe / RCA Records – Directed by Hannah Lux Davis
Dua Lipa: “Don’t Start Now” – Warner Records – Directed by Nabil
Harry Styles: “Adore You” – Columbia Records – Directed by Dave Meyers
Taylor Swift: “The Man” – Republic Records – Directed by Taylor Swift
The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records – Dirigida por Anton Tammi
Mejor Fotografía
5 Seconds of Summer: “Old Me” – Interscope Records – Cinematografía por Kieran Fowler
DaBaby: “My Oh My” – Syco Music / Epic Records – Cinematografía por Scott Cunningham
Billie Eilish: “todas las chicas buenas van al infierno” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Cinematografía por Christopher Probst
Katy Perry: “Harleys In Hawaii” – Capitol Records – Cinematografía por Arnau Valls
Lady Gaga con Ariana Grande: “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records – Cinematografía de Thomas Kloss
The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records – Cinematografía por Oliver Millar
Mejor Dirección Artística
A$AP Rocky: “Babushka Boi” – Polo Grounds Music / RCA Records – Art Direction de A$AP Rocky & Nadia Lee Cohen
Dua Lipa: “Physical” – Warner Records – Dirección artística por Anna Colomé Nogu
Harry Styles: “Adore You” – Columbia Records – Art Direction de Laura Ellis Cricks
Miley Cyrus: “Mother’s Daughter” – RCA Records – Art Direction de Christian Stone
Selena Gomez: “Boyfriend” – Interscope Records – Dirección artística por Tatiana Van Sauter
Taylor Swift: “Lover” – Republic Records – Art Direction de Ethan Tobman
Mejores Efectos Visuales
Billie Eilish: “all the good girls go to hell” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Visual Effects by Drive Studios
Demi Lovato: “I Love Me” – Island Records – Efectos visuales por Hoody FX
Dua Lipa: “Physical” – Warner Records – Efectos visuales por EIGHTY4
Harry Styles: “Adore You” – Columbia Records – Efectos visuales por Mathematic
Lady Gaga con Ariana Grande: “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records – Visual Effects de Ingenuity Studios
Travis Scott: “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM” – Epic Records / Cactus Jack – Efectos visuales por ARTJAIL, SCISSOR FILMS & FRENDER
Mejor Coreografía
BTS: “On” – Big Hit Entertainment – Coreografía de Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun
CNCO & Natti Natasha: “Honey Boo” – Sony Music Latin / RCA Records – Coreografía por Kyle Hanagami
DaBaby: “BOP” – SCMG / Interscope Records – Coreografía por Dani Leigh y Cherry
Dua Lipa: “Physical” – Warner Records – Coreografía por Charm La’Donna
Lady Gaga con Ariana Grande: “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records – Coreografía de Richy Jackson
Normani: “Motivation” – Keep Cool / RCA Records – Coreografía por Sean Bankhead
Mejor Edición
Halsey: “Graveyard” – Capitol Records – Editado por Emilie Aubry, Janne Vartia & Tim Montana
James Blake: “Can’t Believe the Way We Flow” – Republic Records – Editado por Frank Lebon
Lizzo: “Good As Hell” – Atlantic Records – Editado por Russell Santos & Sofia Kerpan
Miley Cyrus: “Mother’s Daughter” – RCA Records – Editado por Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico
ROSAL-A: “A Palé” – Columbia Records – Editado por Andre Jones
The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records – Editado por Janne Vartia & Tim Montana