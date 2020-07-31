MIAMI. 31 julio 2020. Las cantantes Ariana Grande y Lady Gaga lideran las nominaciones a los Video Music Awards (VMA) que se celebrarán el 30 de agosto.

MTV, organizadora de los galardones a los mejores videos musicales, dio a conocer la lista de los nominados.

Ariana y Gaga, quienes hace unos meses estrenaron ‘Rain on Me’, cuentan con nueve nominaciones cada una, mientras que Billie Eilish y The Weeknd tienen seis cada uno.

Debido a la pandemia de coronavirus, los VMA contarán con dos nuevas categorías: Mejor Video Musical desde Casa y Mejor Actuación en Cuarentena, que destacan las formas creativas en que los artistas se adaptaron a la situación.

Los premios se transmitirán en vivo el domingo 30 de agosto a las 20:00 h, a través del canal de MTV y en sus plataformas digitales. Votar se puede aquí.

La lista completa de nominados es:

Video del Año

Billie Eilish: “Todo lo que quería”

Jugo WRLD: “Godzilla”

Futuro ft. Drake: “La vida es buena”

Lady Gaga con Ariana Grande: “Rain on Me”

Taylor Swift: “The Man”

The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights”

Artista del Año

DaBaby

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Megan Thee Stallion

Post Malone

The Weeknd

PUSH Mejor Nuevo Artista

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Lewis Capaldi

Roddy Ricch

Tate McRae

Yungblud

Canción del Año

Billie Eilish: “Everything I Wanted”

Doja Cat: “Say So”

Lady Gaga con Ariana Grande: “Rain on Me”

Megan Thee Stallion: “Savage”

Post Malone: “Circles”

Roddy Ricch: “The box”

Mejor Colaboración

Ariana Grande y Justin Bieber: “Stuck With U”

Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin: “RITMO (Bad Boys for Life)”

Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid: “Beautiful People”

Future ft. Drake: “Life Is Good”

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj: “Tusa”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande: “Rain on Me”

Mejor Pop

BTS: “On”

Halsey: “You Should Be Sad”

Jonas Brothers: “What a Man Gotta Do”

Justin Bieber ft. Quavo: “Intentions”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande: “Rain on Me”

Taylor Swift: “Lover”

Mejor Hip-Hop

DaBaby: “Bop”

Jugo WRLD: “Godzilla”

Futuro ft. Drake: “Life is Good”

Megan Thee Stallion: “Savage”

Roddy Ricch: “The Box”

Travis Scott: “Highest in the Room”

Mejor R&B

Alicia Keys: “Underdog”

Chloe x Halle: “Do It”

H.E.R. ft. YG: “Slide”

Summer Walker: “Eleven”

Lizzo: “Cuz I Love You”

The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights”

Mejor K-Pop

BTS: “On”

EXO: “Obesión”

(G) I-DLE: “Oh My God”

Monsta X: “Someone’s Someone”

Terciopelo rojo: “Psycho”

Mañana X Juntos: “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)”

Mejor Latino

Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G, J Balvin: “China”

Bad Bunny: “Yo Perreo Sola”

Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna, J. Rey Soul: “Mamacita”

J Balvin: “Amarillo”

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj: “Tusa”

Maulma ft. J Balvin: “Qué Pena”

Mejor Rock

Blink-182: “Happy Days”

Coldplay: “Orphans”

Evanescence: “Wasted on you”

Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean: “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)”

Green Day: “¡Oh Yeah!”

The Killers: “Caution”

Mejor Alternativo

The 1975: “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)”

Todo el tiempo bajo: “Some Kind of Disaster”

Finneas: “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night”

Lana Del Rey: “Doin’ Time”

Machine Gun Kelly: “Bloody Valentine”

Twenty One Pilots: “Level of Concern”

Mejor Video Desde Casa

5 Seconds of Summer: “Wildflower”

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber: “Stuck With U”

Blink-182: “Happy Days”

Drake: “Toosie Slide”

John Legend: “Bigger Love”

Twenty One Pilots: “Level of Concern”

Mejor Actuación en Cuarentena

Chloe x Halle: “Do It (from MTV Prom-Athon)”

CNCO: MTV Unplugged At Home

DJ D-Nice: Club MTV Presents: #DanceTogether

John Legend: #TogetherAtHome Concert Series

Lady Gaga: “Smile” from One World: Together At Home

Post Malone: Nirvana Tribute

Video For Good

Anderson .Paak: “Lockdown”

Billie Eilish: “All the Good Girls Go to Hell”

Demi Lovato: “I Love Me”

H.E.R.: “I Can’t Breathe”

Lil Baby: “The Bigger Picture”

Taylor Swift: “The Man”

Mejor Dirección

Billie Eilish: “xanny” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Directed by Billie Eilish

Doja Cat: “Say So” – Kemosabe / RCA Records – Directed by Hannah Lux Davis

Dua Lipa: “Don’t Start Now” – Warner Records – Directed by Nabil

Harry Styles: “Adore You” – Columbia Records – Directed by Dave Meyers

Taylor Swift: “The Man” – Republic Records – Directed by Taylor Swift

The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records – Dirigida por Anton Tammi

Mejor Fotografía

5 Seconds of Summer: “Old Me” – Interscope Records – Cinematografía por Kieran Fowler

DaBaby: “My Oh My” – Syco Music / Epic Records – Cinematografía por Scott Cunningham

Billie Eilish: “todas las chicas buenas van al infierno” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Cinematografía por Christopher Probst

Katy Perry: “Harleys In Hawaii” – Capitol Records – Cinematografía por Arnau Valls

Lady Gaga con Ariana Grande: “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records – Cinematografía de Thomas Kloss

The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records – Cinematografía por Oliver Millar

Mejor Dirección Artística

A$AP Rocky: “Babushka Boi” – Polo Grounds Music / RCA Records – Art Direction de A$AP Rocky & Nadia Lee Cohen

Dua Lipa: “Physical” – Warner Records – Dirección artística por Anna Colomé Nogu

Harry Styles: “Adore You” – Columbia Records – Art Direction de Laura Ellis Cricks

Miley Cyrus: “Mother’s Daughter” – RCA Records – Art Direction de Christian Stone

Selena Gomez: “Boyfriend” – Interscope Records – Dirección artística por Tatiana Van Sauter

Taylor Swift: “Lover” – Republic Records – Art Direction de Ethan Tobman

Mejores Efectos Visuales

Billie Eilish: “all the good girls go to hell” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Visual Effects by Drive Studios

Demi Lovato: “I Love Me” – Island Records – Efectos visuales por Hoody FX

Dua Lipa: “Physical” – Warner Records – Efectos visuales por EIGHTY4

Harry Styles: “Adore You” – Columbia Records – Efectos visuales por Mathematic

Lady Gaga con Ariana Grande: “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records – Visual Effects de Ingenuity Studios

Travis Scott: “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM” – Epic Records / Cactus Jack – Efectos visuales por ARTJAIL, SCISSOR FILMS & FRENDER

Mejor Coreografía

BTS: “On” – Big Hit Entertainment – Coreografía de Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun

CNCO & Natti Natasha: “Honey Boo” – Sony Music Latin / RCA Records – Coreografía por Kyle Hanagami

DaBaby: “BOP” – SCMG / Interscope Records – Coreografía por Dani Leigh y Cherry

Dua Lipa: “Physical” – Warner Records – Coreografía por Charm La’Donna

Lady Gaga con Ariana Grande: “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records – Coreografía de Richy Jackson

Normani: “Motivation” – Keep Cool / RCA Records – Coreografía por Sean Bankhead

Mejor Edición

Halsey: “Graveyard” – Capitol Records – Editado por Emilie Aubry, Janne Vartia & Tim Montana

James Blake: “Can’t Believe the Way We Flow” – Republic Records – Editado por Frank Lebon

Lizzo: “Good As Hell” – Atlantic Records – Editado por Russell Santos & Sofia Kerpan

Miley Cyrus: “Mother’s Daughter” – RCA Records – Editado por Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico

ROSAL-A: “A Palé” – Columbia Records – Editado por Andre Jones

The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records – Editado por Janne Vartia & Tim Montana