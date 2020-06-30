CIUDAD DE MÉXICO.- Netflix ha revelado las películas y series que llegarán el próximo mes de julio a su catálogo.
Entre los lanzamientos más esperados se encuentra la segunda parte de la temporada final de Las chicas del cable y el estreno de Vis a vis: El oasis, así como películas premiadas como Harry Potter y la cámara secreta y Spider-Man: Regreso a casa.
Mira aquí la lista completa:
1 de julio
Operation Proposal
Chicken Little
Momo Salin
Players
Stasis
The incident
The redeemed and the dominant: fittest on earth
Grace of Monaco
Encantada
10 cosas que odio de ti
La sociedad de los poetas muertos
Ralph el demoledor
Mickey Mouse Clubhouse
Mickey and the roadster racers
Pulsaciones
Loving Annabelle
Underworld: evolución
Maléfica
Tomorrowland
Marvel’s Avengers Assemble
Courageous
Lab rats: elite force
Kiki, love to love
Manhattan Nocturne
Nova: ultimate mars challenge
Piratas del caribe: navegando en aguas misteriosas
Click
Nova: first face of America
Fury
Cobra
Blade Runner: the final cut
Insidious 2
Nova: black hole apocalypse
21
Nova: prediction by the numbers
Mente indomable
Match Point
Nova: secrets of the shining knight
50 first dates
Geronimo: an american legend
Nova: death to saturn
Nova: poisoned water
Safe haven
Nova: thai cabe rescue
The adventures of Pluto Nash
Nova: holocaust escape
The gumball Rally
Three Kings
Nova: decoding the weather machine
Albion: the enchanted stallion
Eye for an eye
Ray
The SpongeBob Squarepants movie
Close encounters of the third kind
The money pit
Funny People
Jurassic Park
The lost world: Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Friday night lights
Jane Eyre
Alive
The last temptation of Christ
Personal shopper
Camino a la fama
Christine
High Noon
Mamma Mia!
2 julio
Devil may cry
Bayonetta
4 julio
Vegas Baby
The choice
6 julio
Motu Patlu: King of Kings
12 julio
Gonul