CIUDAD DE MÉXICO.- Netflix ha revelado las películas y series que llegarán el próximo mes de julio a su catálogo.

Entre los lanzamientos más esperados se encuentra la segunda parte de la temporada final de Las chicas del cable y el estreno de Vis a vis: El oasis, así como películas premiadas como Harry Potter y la cámara secreta y Spider-Man: Regreso a casa.

Mira aquí la lista completa:

1 de julio

Operation Proposal

Chicken Little

Momo Salin

Players

Stasis

The incident

The redeemed and the dominant: fittest on earth

Grace of Monaco

Encantada

10 cosas que odio de ti

La sociedad de los poetas muertos

Ralph el demoledor

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse

Mickey and the roadster racers

Pulsaciones

Loving Annabelle

Underworld: evolución

Maléfica

Tomorrowland

Marvel’s Avengers Assemble

Courageous

Lab rats: elite force

Kiki, love to love

Manhattan Nocturne

Nova: ultimate mars challenge

Piratas del caribe: navegando en aguas misteriosas

Click

Nova: first face of America

Fury

Cobra

Blade Runner: the final cut

Insidious 2

Nova: black hole apocalypse

21

Nova: prediction by the numbers

Mente indomable

Match Point

Nova: secrets of the shining knight

50 first dates

Geronimo: an american legend

Nova: death to saturn

Nova: poisoned water

Safe haven

Nova: thai cabe rescue

The adventures of Pluto Nash

Nova: holocaust escape

The gumball Rally

Three Kings

Nova: decoding the weather machine

Albion: the enchanted stallion

Eye for an eye

Ray

The SpongeBob Squarepants movie

Close encounters of the third kind

The money pit

Funny People

Jurassic Park

The lost world: Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Friday night lights

Jane Eyre

Alive

The last temptation of Christ

Personal shopper

Camino a la fama

Christine

High Noon

Mamma Mia!

2 julio

Devil may cry

Bayonetta

4 julio

Vegas Baby

The choice

6 julio

Motu Patlu: King of Kings

12 julio

Gonul