Swipe to see "The Stellar Dance" Sometimes magnetic fields win the battle against gravity, and pull massive amounts of solar material away from the surface of the sun, caught in the ever-changing environment of the stellar atmosphere. Today's show: a series of prominences over 100,000 miles wide, arcs of plasma the Earth could fit in several times over. Don't forget- all patrons get access to the full size image of my posts! Don't settle for the poor quality you see on instagram. Ps… don't look at the sun. If you want to know what it takes to get shots like this DM me.